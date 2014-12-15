Raid inside Bilibid yields drugs, gadgets, bath tub

Tetch Torres-Tupas

MANILA, Philippines—Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted a surprise inspecting inside the New Bilibid Prisons early Monday morning as part of its crackdown against illegal drugs inside the facility.

The operatives, together with Justice Secretary Leila De Lima seized illegal drugs and home items such as bath tub and air-conditioning unit, flat screen television, play station, close circuit television (CCTV) and internet sticks inside the national penitentiary.

Also, 19 inmates were plucked out from the Maximum Security compound.

De Lima said they were believed to be behind drug trade inside the prison.

The raid came a week after the signing of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10575 or the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Modernization Law.