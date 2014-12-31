Tiamzons top PNP 2014 arrests

MANILA, Philippines–The capture of two high-ranking communist leaders topped the arrests made by the Philippine National Police in 2014, the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) said.

Police Director Benjamin Magalong, CIDG chief, said the arrest of Benito Tiamzon and wife Wilma on April 22 in Cebu was the most important of the apprehensions for the year.

Specifically, the CIDG said it arrested 4,835 suspects and wanted persons, which is 38 percent more from 2013’s 3,497.

CIDG personnel collared the Tiamzons, who each carried a P10-million bounty, with the help of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The couple had warrants for murder, multiple murder and frustrated murder in relation to the death or torture of more than 100 suspected military spies and civilians from 1985 to 1992.

Of the total arrests, 32 were most wanted persons with high bounties on their heads.

Another high profile leftist to fall was Roy Erecre who was arrested on May 7 in Davao City.

Erecre, who had a P5.4-million bounty, has a rebellion case in Tagbilaran City and a frustrated murder case in Guilhulngan, Negros Oriental.

Also, the arrest of Abu Sayyaf Group leader Khair Mundos on June 11 in Parañaque was notable, Magalong said.

A combined force from the CIDG, the Philippine Army and the Parañaque police arrested Mundos by virtue of warrants for murder, multiple frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder.

Mundos had a P5.3-million bounty from the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government and another $500,000 bounty from the US Reward for Justice.

Also, 17 crime leaders and 60 members from criminal gangs wreaking havoc in Metro Manila were arrested in 2014.

Apart from the arrests, Magalong said the CIDG confiscated 1,126 illegal firearms this year.