NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
PREEN
ENTERTAINMENT
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
GLOBAL NATION
#VOTEPH
News
Opinion
Sports
Lifestyle
Preen
Entertainment
Business
Technology
Global Nation
#VotePH
Search for article
INQUIRER.net
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
PREEN
ENTERTAINMENT
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
GLOBAL NATION
VIDEO
latest news stories
headlines
nation
regions
metro
world
citizen's journalism
cdn
January 24, 2015
SHARES:
VIEW COMMENTS
@inquirerdotnet
01:01 AM January 24th, 2015
Recommended
January 24th, 2015 01:01 AM
FOLLOW INQUIRER ON:
Disclaimer:
Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards.
FULL DISCLAIMER
TAGS:
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries,
contact us.
INQUIRER.net
Follow @inquirerdotnet
Popular
Duterte spills secret: P50M paid to Abu Sayyaf
August 26th, 2016
While bashing Leila, Digong hits on TV reporter
August 26th, 2016
Ombudsman unfazed by Duterte
August 26th, 2016
Millions of votes for Bongbong show Marcos trauma is gone—Duterte
August 25th, 2016
LATEST VIDEOS
Herbert Bautista, brother Hero sued over drugs
Hontiveros gives students 'Never Again' books
Sereno: Enough people in judiciary to do what's right
Sereno's take on killings
LATEST FROM INQUIRER POP
Expect a nostalgic night with Martin Nievera in “The Best of Martin Nievera” concert at Kia Theater
Kate Mara’s latest mission in “Morgan”
Sum 41 release new single and music video for “War”