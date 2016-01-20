We Love Mitsubishi Family Expo opens on January 21

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is starting the year with a great treat to its valued customers. From January 21-24, 2016, MMPC will be holding a family expo dubbed as the “We Love Mitsubishi Family Expo” at Halls B and C of the World Trade Center, Pasay City. This exclusive Mitsubishi motorshow is open to the public from 10AM to 8PM. Admission is free!

The whole family will surely enjoy MMPC’s biggest event of the year with the array of fun and exciting activities lined-up for this four day event. Car enthusiasts will absolutely feast over Mitsubishi vehicles that will be showcased during the expo. There will also be Fuso trucks and Rosa bus on display. Another great thing about this expo is that visitors can test drive the all new Montero Sport and other Mitsubishi bestselling models. Customers can feel and personally experience the great ride and top of the line features that Mitsubishi vehicles offer thru the test drive activity. Test drive is from 10am to 6pm. This is also the perfect venue for those who are planning to purchase brand new Mitsubishi vehicle because aside from the interesting vehicles on display MMPC will be offering exclusive discounts and freebies on top of the existing January promo. Huge savings await those who will avail a brand new Mitsubishi vehicle during the expo period. Customers who also wish to replace their old cars may take advantage of the Trade-in bonus which is exclusively offered during this expo.

A fun filled and truly enjoyable Mitsubishi Family Expo is what MMPC promises to all those who would visit the expo. Kids would love the activities in store for them like the Wacky Obstacle Run and art activities. Moms may shop there too as there will be a bazaar of premium brands like The North Face, Delsey Paris, and Victorinox and others.

To make this event truly one of a kind and memorable to all rally fanatics, MMPC invited back to back Dakar Rally champion Hiroshi Masuoka to demonstrate the power and superb features of all new Montero Sport thru a high-speed driving exhibition. See a spirited and exhilarating drive as Hiroshi Masuoka takes the all-new Montero Sport in an off-road course specially laid out to display SUV’s performance. Rally fanatics and car enthusiast will also have a chance to meet and greet Masuoka and even take some selfies with him or have him autograph a memorabilia. MMPC will also be hosting car club meet on January 23 and 24 from 3 to 6pm.

Don’t miss out this one of a kind expo for the whole family!

Activity Lineup